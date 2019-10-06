News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Israeli archaeologists unearth ancient city

Israeli archaeologists unearth ancient city
By Press Association
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 07:40 PM

The remains of a large, 5,000-year-old city have been discovered in Israel, shedding new light on experts’ understanding of the period, researchers say.

Israel’s Antiquities Authority said the early Bronze Age settlement – a “cosmopolitan and planned city” – covered 160 acres and was home to about 6,000 people.

“In this city, we have a planned settlement with a whole net of streets and alleys and squares, and drainage installations, storage installation,” Yitzhak Paz, a director of excavation on behalf of the authority, said.

Archaeologists at work at the site in northern Israel (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)
Archaeologists at work at the site in northern Israel (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

The city was discovered during preparations for a road interchange project near Harish, a town some 50km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv.

Researchers said the discovery “dramatically changes” their understanding of the period — a time in which a rural, agrarian society was beginning to establish urban sites.

They said residents made their living from agriculture and traded with other regions and kingdoms.

A figurine found during excavations at the site (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)
A figurine found during excavations at the site (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Among the discoveries was an unusual ritual temple, burnt animal bones — evidence of sacrificial offerings — and a figurine of a human head.

There also were millions of pottery fragments, flint tools and stone vessels.

“The remains of residential buildings, diverse facilities and the public buildings are an indication of the organised society and the social hierarchy that existed at the time,” researchers said.

The Antiquities Authority said that during the dig, archaeologists also found evidence of an earlier settlement dating back 7,000 years underneath the city’s houses.

It said that two nearby springs were likely to have drawn people to the area.

READ MORE

Man arrested in Austria after killing ex-girlfriend, her family and her new boyfriend

More on this topic

Israeli PM’s rival rejects conditions for forming unity governmentIsraeli PM’s rival rejects conditions for forming unity government

Israeli PM Netanyahu asked by president to form new governmentIsraeli PM Netanyahu asked by president to form new government

Israel’s main parties begin talks on coalition governmentIsrael’s main parties begin talks on coalition government

Israel rivals to discuss national unity government after inconclusive pollIsrael rivals to discuss national unity government after inconclusive poll

ArchaeologyTOPIC: Israel

More in this Section

Thousands protest as bid to block Hong Kong masks ban failsThousands protest as bid to block Hong Kong masks ban fails

Man who testified in trial of police officer who shot neighbour found deadMan who testified in trial of police officer who shot neighbour found dead

Bernie Sanders heads home after heart opBernie Sanders heads home after heart op

Boris Johnson urges Brussels to ‘grasp opportunity’ with new Brexit proposalBoris Johnson urges Brussels to ‘grasp opportunity’ with new Brexit proposal


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll.5 things for the week ahead

Brenda Woulfe owns Woulfe’s Bookshop in the town of Listowel,Co KerryWe Sell Books: 'My father had his book and his pipe, he was in heaven’

Mark O’Connor had a major hand in the rise of Irish star Barry Keoghan,and hopes to work similar magic with the cast of unknowns in his new crime series Darklands, writes Esther McCarthy.Gangland stories: Mark O'Connor on his new series Darklands

As she climbed the podium in Hungary to receive first prize in the European Masters Powerlifting Championship, the sound of Amhrán na bhFiann playing over the speakers, Cork grandmother Karen Barry felt an immense rush of pride.Power to her: The 53-year-old star of Cork powerlifting documentary

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »