Israeli air strike destroys Hamas leader’s office in Gaza

An Israeli air strike has demolished the offices of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to radio reports.

The strike came as Israel responded “forcefully” to a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, according to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The strike in Gaza came moments after Israel fired a pair of warning shots at the office, a tactic the military uses to get people to evacuate targeted buildings.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Seven people were hurt in the blast (AP)

Mr Haniyeh had gone into hiding earlier on Monday, fearing retaliation after a rocket fired from Gaza struck an Israeli home and wounded seven people in central Israel.

In a written statement, he said the Palestinian people “will not surrender” and its militant factions “will deter the enemy if it exceeds the red lines.”

Speaking at the White House, Mr Netanyahu said he would “not tolerate” the rocket strike, which struck a home in central Israel and wounded seven people. Donald Trump and Mike Pence greet Benjamin Netanyahu (Susan Walsh/AP)

“As we speak, Israel is responding forcefully to this wanton aggression,” Mr Netanyahu said.

READ MORE UN makes urgent appeal to help victims of Mozambique cyclone

He said Israel will do “whatever we must do” to defend itself.

Mr Haniyeh said his group would respond if Israel retaliated too forcefully.

The Israeli military had earlier reinforced troops along the Gaza border and called up reserves after the rocket attack.

- Press Association