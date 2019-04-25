Israel to attend World Expo in Dubai amid warming ties with Gulf nations

Israel will participate in next year’s World Expo hosted by the United Arab Emirates, in another sign of warming relations with Gulf Arab states.

Israel’s foreign ministry said it “looks forward to sharing our innovative spirit and advances” in such fields as water, information and medical technologies at the 2020 Expo in Dubai.

#BREAKING The State of 🇮🇱Israel will be taking part in the @expo2020dubai Full statement: https://t.co/o3pAVm8L1Z— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 25, 2019

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israel’s participation as another expression of the state’s “rising status in the world and the region”.

Despite their lack of diplomatic relations, Sunni Arab states, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have quietly inched closer to Israel, seeing it as a key ally in rolling back their common adversary, Iran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Israel's participation in @Expo2020Dubai: "I welcome the participation of Israel in the Dubai expo. This is another expression of the rising status of Israel in the world and the region." 🇮🇱 #Expo2020 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 25, 2019

Over the past months, Israel’s backdoor relations with former Arab foes have increasingly entered public view.

