NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Israel to attend World Expo in Dubai amid warming ties with Gulf nations

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 04:18 PM

Israel will participate in next year’s World Expo hosted by the United Arab Emirates, in another sign of warming relations with Gulf Arab states.

Israel’s foreign ministry said it “looks forward to sharing our innovative spirit and advances” in such fields as water, information and medical technologies at the 2020 Expo in Dubai.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israel’s participation as another expression of the state’s “rising status in the world and the region”.

Despite their lack of diplomatic relations, Sunni Arab states, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have quietly inched closer to Israel, seeing it as a key ally in rolling back their common adversary, Iran.

Over the past months, Israel’s backdoor relations with former Arab foes have increasingly entered public view.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Terminally-ill Take That fan to have her dream come true after online appeal

More on this topic

Israel’s PM keen to name Golan Heights settlement after Donald Trump

Netanyahu appears to edge toward re-election in Israeli vote

Both sides claim victory as exit polls suggest cliffhanger in Israel elections

Israel looks doomed to a fractious future

KEYWORDS

DubaiIsraelUAEWorldExpo

More in this Section

Sri Lanka’s prime minister says some Muslims have been attacked since bombings

Joe Biden says he is fighting for ‘soul of the nation’ in White House race

How runners shape up in race to be Democratic nominee for president

Sudan protesters shelve government announcement amid talks with military


Lifestyle

Joe Jackson rolling back the years Leeside

Foodies share hilarious ideas on Twitter using #mycookbookiscalled

5 ways to improve your family’s eating habits on holiday

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is the newest face of sneaker brand Superga

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »