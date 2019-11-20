News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Israel set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidate

Israel set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidate
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 01:10 PM

Key Israeli legislator Avigdor Lieberman has refused to endorse a candidate for prime minister, virtually guaranteeing the country will be forced into its third election in less than a year.

His comments came ahead of a midnight deadline for prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rival Benny Gantz to form a coalition.

A September election left both Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gantz short of a required parliamentary majority to form a government, with Mr Lieberman holding the decisive votes.

But after weeks of negotiations, he said he could not endorse either side, adding: “I made every effort. I turned over every stone.”

Mr Lieberman had called for a national unity government between Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party and Mr Gantz’s Blue and White, but the two leaders could not agree on a power-sharing agreement.

Mr Gantz has until midnight to try to seek other partners, but without Mr Lieberman, that appears impossible.

The Blue and White leader was given the opportunity to form a government last month after Mr Netanyahu failed in the task.

More on this topic

Israel’s PM visits West Bank to mark US backing for settlementsIsrael’s PM visits West Bank to mark US backing for settlements

Israel says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fireIsrael says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fire

Israeli strikes kill more militants in Gaza as rocket fire resumesIsraeli strikes kill more militants in Gaza as rocket fire resumes

Letter to the Editor: Israelis are legal settlers of ‘Palestine territories’Letter to the Editor: Israelis are legal settlers of ‘Palestine territories’

Avigdor LiebermanBenjamin NetanyahuBenny GantzTOPIC: Israel

More in this Section

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein ‘met in early 1990s not 1999’Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein ‘met in early 1990s not 1999’

Two million apply to register to vote since British General Election announcedTwo million apply to register to vote since British General Election announced

BT calls for Prince Andrew to be dropped as patron of digital skills award schemeBT calls for Prince Andrew to be dropped as patron of digital skills award scheme

Scores killed as Iran cracks down on fuel protests – AmnestyScores killed as Iran cracks down on fuel protests – Amnesty


Lifestyle

Well first and foremost, it depends what type of cold you have, as Prudence Wade discovers.Should you exercise when you’ve got a cold?

Make like a Masterchef contestant with this sophisticated dessert.How to make Marcus Wareing’s milk chocolate, raspberry and thyme tart

Waste not, want not – this one’s all about using things up.How to make Marcus Wareing’s panzanella

With fresh produce in abundance, this Balkan state is becoming a top destination for foodies. Jonjo Maudsley gets stuck in.Get beyond Belgrade to taste the authentic side of Serbia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »