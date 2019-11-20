News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Israel closer to another election as Netanyahu rival fails to form coalition

Israel closer to another election as Netanyahu rival fails to form coalition
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 09:39 PM

Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief rival has failed to form a new government, pushing Israel closer to an unprecedented third election in less than a year.

The announcement by Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party, prolongs the political paralysis that has gripped the nation for the past year.

It also provides a new lifeline for Mr Netanyahu, who is desperate to remain in office as he prepares for an expected indictment on corruption charges.

Benjamin Netanyahu is also unable to form a coalition (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Benjamin Netanyahu is also unable to form a coalition (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Mr Gantz, a former military chief, became prime minister designate last month after Mr Netanyahu failed to cobble together a coalition government in the wake of inconclusive September elections.

But during four weeks of intense negotiations, Mr Gantz was unable to muster the support of a required majority in the 120-seat parliament.

Under Israeli law, parliament now enters a 21-day period where any MP can try to muster a 61-seat majority and become prime minister.

That means both Mr Gantz and Mr Netanyahu will continue their efforts to reach out to smaller parties, and to explore the possibility of a unity government. Dark-horse candidates may also emerge.

READ MORE

Prince Andrew given permission by Queen to step aside from public duties

Blue and White said Mr Gantz had informed President Reuven Rivlin that he was unable to form a coalition. He said he would work over the next 21 days “to form a good government for the citizens of Israel”.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, right, with Mr Gantz (Heidi Levine/Pool via AP)
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, right, with Mr Gantz (Heidi Levine/Pool via AP)

Mr Gantz’s Blue and White is the largest party in parliament, with 34 seats, just ahead of Mr Netanyahu’s party Likud, with 33, meaning the two men together could control a majority. But during weeks of talks, they could not agree on the terms of a power-sharing agreement, including who would first be prime minister.

With neither side showing compromise, the country could be forced to hold another election in March. Opinion polls have indicated a new election would deliver similar results to September’s inconclusive vote, signalling additional months of post-election horse trading.

Hovering over the talks, however, is the expected indictment of Mr Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases.

Mr Netanyahu is desperate to remain in the prime minister’s post, which he could use to fight the charges and push for immunity. With the exception of the prime minister, Israeli law requires all politicians to resign if charged with crime.

READ MORE

Ofcom decides against formal probe after Burley ’empty chairs’ Tory chairman

More on this topic

Israel set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidateIsrael set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidate

’23 killed’ as Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria’23 killed’ as Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria

Israel’s PM visits West Bank to mark US backing for settlementsIsrael’s PM visits West Bank to mark US backing for settlements

Israel says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fireIsrael says it has completed Gaza strikes after rocket fire

Avigdor LiebermanBenjamin NetanyahuBenny GantzTOPIC: Israel

More in this Section

Israel set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidateIsrael set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidate

BT calls for Prince Andrew to be dropped as patron of digital skills award schemeBT calls for Prince Andrew to be dropped as patron of digital skills award scheme

Scores killed as Iran cracks down on fuel protests – AmnestyScores killed as Iran cracks down on fuel protests – Amnesty

How charities, universities and sponsors have reacted to Prince Andrew’s interviewHow charities, universities and sponsors have reacted to Prince Andrew’s interview


Lifestyle

It won’t come as news to mothers-to-be that they are not eating for two, as the old saying goes, but the number of extra calories needed may come as a surprise. And it’s much fewer than you might think.Eating for two: It's quality not quantity of food that matters during pregnancy

I fear I might be getting to that stage with my daughter Joan, who is 8, whereby I am the needy one! I fear I might be getting to that stage with my daughter Joan, who is 8, whereby I am the needy one!Mum's the word: I’m the needy one... I get the kiss off from my own daughter!

US-born singer-songwriter Peter Broderick plays Triskel Christchurch in Cork tomorrow as part of the Quiet Lights festival. The event continues through the weekend at various venues around the city with concerts from the likes of Lankum, Rozi Plain and Ye Vagabonds.A question of taste: Singer-songwriter Peter Broderick

Paul Kelly, project manager, Boomerang Enterprises in conversation with Ellie O'ByrneParents for the planet: Paul Kelly springs into action to help the environment

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »