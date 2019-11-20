News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Israel claims strikes against Iranian sites in Syria

Israel claims strikes against Iranian sites in Syria
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 06:53 AM

The Israeli military on Wednesday said it had struck dozens of Iranian targets in Syria, carrying out a “wide-scale” strike in response to rocket fire on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights the day before.

The military said its fighter jets hit multiple targets belonging to the elite Quds force, including surface-to-air missiles, weapons warehouses and military bases.

It added a number of Syrian aerial defence batteries had been destroyed, in attacks that came after the Syrian military fired an air defence missile.

The strikes further usher into the open what has been a lengthy shadow war between Israel and its archenemy Iran. The two foes have increasingly clashed over what Israel says is Iran’s deeper presence along its borders.

“Yesterday’s Iranian attack towards Israel is further clear proof of the purpose of the Iranian entrenchment in Syria, which threatens Israeli security, regional stability and the Syrian regime,” the military said in a statement.

Israel intercepted the four rockets on the Golan Heights on Tuesday which came amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iranian proxies along its borders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a series of warnings recently about Iranian aggression throughout the Middle East.

Israel last week fought against the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza, striking and killing a top commander in the coastal enclave.

Iran has forces based in Syria, Israel’s northern neighbour, and supports Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

In Gaza, it supplies Islamic Jihad with money, weapons and expertise.

Netanyahu also has claimed Iran is using Iraq and far-off Yemen, where Tehran supports Shiite Houthi rebels at war with a Saudi-led coalition backing the government, to plan attacks against Israel. Hamas also receives support from Iran.

READ MORE

Australian universities distance themselves from Prince Andrew

More on this topic

At least 18 killed in Syria car bomb attackAt least 18 killed in Syria car bomb attack

Syrian troops begin deploying along border with TurkeySyrian troops begin deploying along border with Turkey

Turkish patrol kills protester amid shaky truce in north-east SyriaTurkish patrol kills protester amid shaky truce in north-east Syria

13 killed in car bomb blast in Syrian town recently captured by Turkish backed opposition 13 killed in car bomb blast in Syrian town recently captured by Turkish backed opposition

IranIsraelSyriaTOPIC: Syria

More in this Section

Smoke shrouds Sydney’s skyline as wildfires burn nearbySmoke shrouds Sydney’s skyline as wildfires burn nearby

Andrew project suffers sponsorship blow amid Epstein statement callsAndrew project suffers sponsorship blow amid Epstein statement calls

Medics to get day-in-the-life experience of bowel disease patientsMedics to get day-in-the-life experience of bowel disease patients

‘Wearable glucose monitors may benefit people with diabetes and memory problems’‘Wearable glucose monitors may benefit people with diabetes and memory problems’


Lifestyle

Tis the season for sequins and excess, but minimalists can stick to their style guns in the season’s next level neutrals. From low-key glitz that’s perfect for party wear to the wardrobe heroes with trans-seasonal appeal, slide into neutral for maximum style with minimal effort. Carolyn Moore reports.Low-key glitz for minimalists with this season's neutrals

How to plump, hydrate and get rid of spots fast before your Christmas party.The Skin Nerd: Getting your quick fix for the festive party season

Irish photographer Seamus Murphy brought music star PJ Harvey to Afghanistan to film part of their documentary, writes Esther McCarthy.Headlong into the war zone in new documentary

Kya deLongchamps shows us how to champion our environmentWinter greens: How to champion our environment this season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »