IS territory in Syria nearly eliminated, says Trump

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 05:59 PM

US President Donald Trump has said the last of Islamic State’s territory in Syria will be freed by US-backed forces “by tonight”.

Mr Trump spoke as he left the White House and displayed maps of IS-held territory in Iraq and Syria on the day he was elected and as of Wednesday morning.

The most recent map shows what Mr Trump says is a “tiny spot which will be gone by tonight”.

Donald Trump shows a map of Syria and Iraq showing the presence of IS in 2017 and 2019 as he speaks to reporters before leaving the White House (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

He said when he was elected, Syria was “a mess” and awash with IS fighters.

US-backed fighters battling to retake the last IS outpost in eastern Syria seized most of the last pocket of land on Tuesday.

Mr Trump has previously announced the defeat of the group, but sleeper cells of fighters remain in Syria.

The president said the US will keep 400 troops in Syria indefinitely.

- Press Association

