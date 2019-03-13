NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
IS militants stage counter-attack from final stronghold

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 10:32 AM

Islamic State militants are putting up a desperate fight against advances by US-backed Syrian forces.

A commander with the Syrian Democratic Forces said the extremists have staged a counter-attack from the tiny speck of land they still hold in eastern Syria.

He said the IS offensive began overnight, from the west of a riverside pocket in the Syrian village of Baghouz where the Islamic State group has been making its last stand.

He said that the Kurdish-led forces are repelling the IS counter-attack.

A US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches illumination rounds light up Baghouz (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

A spokesman for the US-backed forces, Adnan Afrin, said IS militants are putting up a “fierce resistance”, firing mortar shells and rocket-propelled grenades.

- Press Association

