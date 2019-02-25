Ireland not playing chicken, Varadkar warns May ahead of sideline talks

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Ireland is “not playing chicken” over Brexit after British prime minister Theresa May delayed a House of Commons vote on a deal until just days before March 29 deadline.

Ahead of the first summit between the EU and the Arab League in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Ms May confirmed a “meaningful” vote planned for Wednesday will now be delayed until as late as March 12.

It means any Brexit deal may not be known until 17 days before the March 29 EU-UK divorce date, nine days before the final pre-Brexit EU summit, and risks derailing some of Ireland’s no-deal Brexit legal changes.

Despite growing concerns that London is attempting to drag out talks until the last second to force the EU to compromise, Mr Varadkar warned Ms May he and Ireland are not “playing chicken” on the stand-off.

“The decision on when this vote happens in the House of Commons isn’t under my control,” said Mr Varadkar. “I haven’t had a chance to speak to Prime Minister May yet. I will today or tomorrow.

“I understand she has taken the decision to defer the vote until some time around mid-March, but for the EU, that doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t take anything from Ireland’s point of view either.

“Let’s not forget this March 29 deadline is a self-imposed deadline. It is one that the UK has imposed on itself. Nobody in Ireland of the EU is threatening no deal.

“This is a situation the UK has created for itself so we are not playing chicken, we are not playing poker, we are just standing by our position which has been solid from day one.”

Although no meeting between Mr Varadkar and Ms May been formally confirmed in Egypt, Government sources said the two leaders were likely to hold sideline talks last night or early this morning on the fringes of the summit.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, yesterday told Sky News there is no possibility whatsoever that Ireland or the EU will back down on the backstop to “placate” Brexiteers.

It is understood that EU officials are willing to offer stronger legal letters reassuring Britain on the backstop — Mr Varadkar said that fresh “mechanisms” will be considered.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar, Ms May, and 22 of the EU’s other 28 member state leaders met with their Arab League counterparts yesterday. The summit concludes today and focused on migration, peace in the middle east and closer working ties.

It was criticised by some human rights groups over the fact it was held in Egypt, whose leader, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, has faced protests over his human rights record.