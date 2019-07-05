News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Iraq’s Babylon given world heritage status by Unesco

Friday, July 05, 2019 - 06:30 PM

Iraq is celebrating the Unesco World Heritage Committee’s decision to name the historic city of Babylon a world heritage site in a vote in Azerbaijan.

Friday’s vote comes after Iraq bid for years for Babylon to be added to the list of World Heritage Sites.

The city on the Euphrates River is about 55 miles south of Baghdad.

The 4,300-year-old Babylon, now mainly an archaeological ruin and two important museums, is where dynasties have risen and have fallen here since the earliest days of settled human civilisation.

File picture shows an Iraqi armed soldier walking in front of Ishtar Gate of ancient Babylon (Karim Kadim/AP)
Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and Minister of Culture Abdul-Amir al-Hamadani congratulated the Iraqi people on the announcement.

The vote comes years after the Islamic State group damaged another Iraq World Heritage site in the country’s north, the ancient city of Hatra.

