News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Iraqis mourn expert shot dead by unknown gunmen in Baghdad

Iraqis mourn expert shot dead by unknown gunmen in Baghdad
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 01:58 PM

Iraqi mourners and relatives have been mourning a government adviser and media commentator who was shot dead in Baghdad after receiving threats from Iran-backed militias.

Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, was gunned down on Monday night outside his home in Baghdad’s Zeyouneh neighbourhood. His coffin, draped in the Iraqi flag, was taken to his family home before being driven to the burial site.

Mr Al-Hashimi, a leading expert on the so-called Islamic State group and other militant organisations, was a regular fixture on Iraqi television and his expertise was often sought by government officials, journalists and researchers.

Iraqi police officers investigate the scene of the shooting (AP/Hadi Mizban)
Iraqi police officers investigate the scene of the shooting (AP/Hadi Mizban)

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing, which comes weeks after he confided to close friends that he had received threats from militia groups.

The killing also coincides with a spate of rocket attacks targeting US interests that has been blamed on Iran-backed armed groups.

Authorities launched a raid last week in Baghdad, in which they detained 14 members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah group, suspected of orchestrating the attacks. All but one detainees were released days later.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said Iraqi security forces would “spare no effort” in pursuing Mr al-Hashimi’s killers.

An Iraqi Federal Policeman stands guard while mourners load the flag-draped coffin of Hisham al-Hashimi during his funeral (AP/Khalid Mohammed)
An Iraqi Federal Policeman stands guard while mourners load the flag-draped coffin of Hisham al-Hashimi during his funeral (AP/Khalid Mohammed)

Hours after Mr al-Hashimi’s killing, authorities fired the top police officer for Zeyouneh and launched an investigation into his activities, according to an order from the prime minister’s office, seen by The Associated Press.

Condemnations from Iraqi officials poured in as shock reverberated across the country at the news of Mr al-Hashimi’s killing.

Nechirvan Barzani, president of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq, said “authorities must find the perpetrators of this terror act and bring them to justice”, in a tweet on Tuesday.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

BaghdadHisham al-Hashimi

More in this Section

New Zealand national carrier suspends new bookings for flights into countryNew Zealand national carrier suspends new bookings for flights into country

Death toll from Japan floods rises to 50Death toll from Japan floods rises to 50

Estate agents respond better to buyers with certain accents, research suggestsEstate agents respond better to buyers with certain accents, research suggests

Woman charged after alleged racist confrontation in Central ParkWoman charged after alleged racist confrontation in Central Park


Lifestyle

Liz O’Brien talks to Niall Breslin about his admiration for frontline staff, bereavement in lockdown, his new podcast, and why it's so important for us all just to slow down.Niall Breslin talks about losing his uncle to coronavirus

Podcasts are often seen as a male domain — see the joke, 'What do you call two white men talking? A podcast'.Podcast corner: Three new podcasts from Irish women that you should listen to

Esther McCarthy previews some of the Fleadh’s Irish and international offerings.How to attend the Galway Film Fleadh from the comfort of your own couch

Whether you’re on staycation or risking a trip away, Marjorie Brennan offers suggestions on novels for a wide variety of tastesThe best fiction books for the beach and beyond this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »