News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Iraqis in Baghdad wake up to snow for first time in over a decade

Iraqis in Baghdad wake up to snow for first time in over a decade
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 09:20 AM

Iraq’s capital Baghdad has woken up to snow for the first time in more than a decade.

Iraq has grappled with months of unrest, beginning with an anti-government protest movement which engulfed the country in October, and the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad in early January, which brought the region close to war amid soaring US-Iran tensions.

Fresh snow falls while motorists drive through central Baghdad (AP/Hadi Mizban)
Fresh snow falls while motorists drive through central Baghdad (AP/Hadi Mizban)

Over 500 people have died in the protests as security forces used live rounds and tear gas to disperse crowds in Baghdad and southern Iraq.

The movement is entering a critical phase, after influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who initially threw his weight behind demonstrators, withdrew it. Tensions have since seethed between protesters and Mr al-Sadr’s followers.

In the city’s central Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the protest movement, protesters took a moment to observe the snowfall and dusted the flakes off their sit-in tents.

Snow covers Tahrir Square where anti-government protesters have been staging a sit-in (AP/Hadi Mizban)
Snow covers Tahrir Square where anti-government protesters have been staging a sit-in (AP/Hadi Mizban)

Annual snowfall is common in the mountainous northern region of Iraq, but very rare in Baghdad. The last time the capital saw snow was in 2008.

By midday, the snow had melted in most parts of the city.

BaghdadSnowTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns request recanvass of Iowa caucusButtigieg and Sanders campaigns request recanvass of Iowa caucus

Deportation flight prompts protests outside Downing StreetDeportation flight prompts protests outside Downing Street

Model denies trapping Weinstein accuser in hotel bathroomModel denies trapping Weinstein accuser in hotel bathroom

UN warns of ‘major shock’ as Africa locust outbreak spreadsUN warns of ‘major shock’ as Africa locust outbreak spreads


Lifestyle

Love may be in the air this week as Valentine’s Day looms, but Cork couple Caroline Curran and Seán Weir were lucky enough to have real-life versions of Cupid in the form of their pals.Wedding of the Week: pals played Cupid for lucky couple

The payment of credit card bills will have been a financial priority in many Irish households in the last couple of weeks, as people got paid and turned their attention to clearing Christmas debt.Making Cents: Stay in control to get the best out of your credit card

The Thin Air Podcast: A sort of Song Exploder for Irish acts, its second season has just concluded, with Danny Carroll, a musician in his own right, talking to Junior Brother, Girl Band, Just Mustard and Soak about one of the songs.Podcast corner: Worth a listen - The top Irish culture podcasts

The tragic tale of the Cork town’s White Lady is being turned into a musical, writes Marjorie BrennanKinsale’s answer to Romeo and Juliet

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »