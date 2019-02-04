NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Iraqi president condemns Trump’s remarks about ‘watching Iran’

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 02:54 PM

The president of Iraq has criticised Donald Trump for saying he wants to keep troops in Iraq “to watch Iran”, saying the US leader did not ask permission to do so.

“We find these comments strange,” said Barham Salih, speaking at a forum in Baghdad.

Mr Salih said US troops were in Iraq as part of an agreement between the two countries and with a specific mission of assisting in the fight against the Islamic State group and combating “terrorism”.

US soldiers on operations in rural Iraq (Susannah George/AP)

He said the Iraqi constitution forbids the use of Iraq as a base to threaten the interests or security of neighbouring countries.

“Don’t overburden Iraq with your own issues,” he added.

Mr Salih was responding to President Trump’s comments in an interview with CBS News’s Face The Nation during which he said the US has an “incredible base” in Iraq that he intends to keep “because I want to be able to watch Iran”.

“We spent a fortune on building this incredible base,” President Trump said. “We might as well keep it.

“And one of the reasons I want to keep it is because I want to be looking a little bit at Iran because Iran is a real problem.”

He said the US base in Iraq is “perfectly situated for looking at all over different parts of the troubled Middle East.”

- Press Association


