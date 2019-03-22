Iraqi president arrives in Mosul after ferry disaster kills 94

Iraq’s president has rushed to the northern city of Mosul and is holding meetings with security officials after 94 people died when a ferry sank in the Tigris river.

President Barham Saleh’s visit came as search teams were trying to find more bodies after the vessel capsized near the city with dozens on board, including families with children.

The boat was overloaded with holidaymakers celebrating both Nowruz, the Persian New Year, and also Mother’s Day. An image taken from video shows boats trying to rescue people in the Tigris River (Mohammed Issam/AP)

Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi ordered an investigation and briefly visited Mosul, where he declared three days of national mourning.

Iraqi judicial authorities ordered the arrest of nine workers who were operating the ferry.

The men were detained and an arrest warrant is out for the owner of the tourist island where it was heading.

- Press Association