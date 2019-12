Hundreds of Iraqi mourners are trying to storm the US embassy in Baghdad following American air strikes which killed 25 fighters from an Iranian-backed Shia militia.

The mourners held funerals for those killed in an area of the Iraqi capital, after which they marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone until they reached the sprawling US embassy there.

Journalists on the scene saw the chanting crowd try to storm the embassy.

More as we have it