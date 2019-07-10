News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Iraqi convicted of raping and murdering 14-year-old girl in Germany

Iraqi convicted of raping and murdering 14-year-old girl in Germany
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 11:13 AM

A German court has convicted a rejected Iraqi asylum seeker of raping and murdering a 14-year-old local girl and sentenced him to life in prison.

Ali Bashar's conviction by the Wiesbaden state court followed a four-month trial in a case that fuelled tensions over migration.

News agency dpa reported that the court ruled there was a "particular severity of guilt", meaning that he will probably not be released after 15 years as is common in Germany.

The 22-year-old was convicted of assaulting and murdering Susanna Feldman in Wiesbaden in May 2018.

Bashar and his family abruptly left a home for asylum applicants in Germany after the killing, and he was later extradited from Iraq.

He is believed to have arrived in Germany in October 2015.

READ MORE

Girl, 1, dies in fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico

-PA

More on this topic

Kim Darroch resigns as UK ambassador to the USKim Darroch resigns as UK ambassador to the US

German leader Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time in monthGerman leader Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time in month

Uber launches helicopter service in New York CityUber launches helicopter service in New York City

6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

More in this Section

Gorilla social structures ‘more complex than previously thought’Gorilla social structures ‘more complex than previously thought’

Goats ‘able to pick out emotional changes in calls of other goats’Goats ‘able to pick out emotional changes in calls of other goats’

Boris Johnson refuses to say if UK’s US ambassador will stay in post if he is UK's PMBoris Johnson refuses to say if UK’s US ambassador will stay in post if he is UK's PM

Johnson and Hunt go head to head in TV clashJohnson and Hunt go head to head in TV clash


Lifestyle

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

Ibiza’s famous ‘transformation’ retreat has opened with a new – slightly more relaxed – programme in Sencelles. Abi Jackson gives it a go.Proving fitness can be fun, The Body Camp has a new programme in Mallorca – here’s what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »