Iraqi convicted of raping and murdering 14-year-old girl in Germany

A German court has convicted a rejected Iraqi asylum seeker of raping and murdering a 14-year-old local girl and sentenced him to life in prison.

Ali Bashar's conviction by the Wiesbaden state court followed a four-month trial in a case that fuelled tensions over migration.

News agency dpa reported that the court ruled there was a "particular severity of guilt", meaning that he will probably not be released after 15 years as is common in Germany.

The 22-year-old was convicted of assaulting and murdering Susanna Feldman in Wiesbaden in May 2018.

Bashar and his family abruptly left a home for asylum applicants in Germany after the killing, and he was later extradited from Iraq.

He is believed to have arrived in Germany in October 2015.

-PA