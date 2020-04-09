News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Iran’s Supreme Leader hints at ban on mass gatherings during Ramadan

Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 08:37 AM

Iran’s supreme leader has suggested that mass gatherings in the Islamic Republic may be barred through the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment as Iran is trying to restart its economic activity after suffering one of the world’s worst outbreaks.

Ramadan is set to begin in late April and last through most of May.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (AP)
Mr Khamenei urged Shiite faithful to pray in their homes during Ramadan.

Shiite typically pray communally, especially during Ramadan.

Iran has reported over 67,000 confirmed cases of the new virus, with nearly 4,000 deaths.

