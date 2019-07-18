Iran’s Revolutionary Guard forces ‘seize tanker accused of smuggling oil’

Iran’s state TV says the country’s Revolutionary Guard forces have seized a foreign tanker with 12 crew accused of smuggling oil.

The seizure comes as tensions mount between the West and Iran over the unravelling nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

The report says the tanker was smuggling fuel from Iranian smugglers to foreign customers and was intercepted south of Iran’s Larak Island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The tanker or its country of origin has not been identified.

An oil tanker based in the United Arab Emirates travelling through the Strait of Hormuz drifted off into Iranian waters and stopped transmitting its location over two days ago.

US officials have expressed suspicion that the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Riah had been seized in Iranian territorial waters.

