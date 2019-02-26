NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Iran's foreign minister resigns in bid to empower diplomats

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 10:42 AM

Iran's foreign minister has told colleagues he hopes his sudden resignation will reinforce the position of his country's diplomats.

Mohammad Javad Zarif's comments come after his surprise resignation the night before.

The state-run IRNA news agency said he told colleagues his resignation would aid in "restoring the ministry to its legal position in foreign relations".

The remark appears to be targeting other bodies within Iran's government. Mr Zarif was not present for a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday.

Mr Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani face increasing criticism as their nuclear deal with world powers unravels.

Iran's powerful parliamentary committee on national security and foreign affairs was scheduled to discuss Mr Zarif's resignation later on Tuesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a joint press conference in Tbilisi, Georgia. (EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE)

PA

