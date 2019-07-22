News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Iran’s claimed arrests of 17 CIA spies ‘totally false’, says Trump

Iran’s claimed arrests of 17 CIA spies ‘totally false’, says Trump
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 07:50 PM

Donald Trump has said Iran is lying about having arrested 17 Iranian nationals recruited by the CIA to spy on the country’s nuclear and military sites.

“That’s totally a false story. That’s another lie,” the US president told reporters at the White House.

In Tehran, an intelligence official told a news conference that the arrests took place over recent months, and those taken into custody worked on “sensitive sites” in military and nuclear facilities.

Intelligence chiefs said some of the 17 have already been sentenced to death, but did not say how many.

Mr Trump also said Iran has “disrespected” the US, and that it is “getting harder” for him to want to make a deal with Tehran to replace the 2015 nuclear deal he pulled out of last year.

He called Iran a “very mixed up country” with big economic problems and a restive population.

“They have a lot of problems,” he said. “So, whatever it is, I’m just going to sit back and wait” to see whether Tehran will agree to negotiate limits on its nuclear programme and other activities.

“If they want to make a deal, frankly it’s getting harder for me to want to make a deal with Iran because they’ve behaved very badly. They’re saying bad things.”

Tensions with the West escalated on Friday when Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accused Tehran of “an act of state piracy” that he said must be met with a co-ordinated international reaction.

In his comments in the Oval Office, Mr Trump also claimed “there’s a lot of proof” that the US destroyed an Iranian drone last week over the Strait of Hormuz, although the US has provided no public evidence. Iran denies it lost a drone.

The president appeared to confirm news reports that the USS Boxer used an electronic jamming device to bring down the drone, rather than shoot it down with a missile or other conventional weapon.

“The drone came down, you know how it came down, with a new technology that’s actually quite amazing,” he said.

The US military last week refused to say what kind of weapon it used against the drone.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Power restored in some areas amid New York heatwavePower restored in some areas amid New York heatwave

Number of students travelling to US on J1 declines sharply in recent yearsNumber of students travelling to US on J1 declines sharply in recent years

Family of Corkman facing deportation say minor drug charge shouldn't force him out of USFamily of Corkman facing deportation say minor drug charge shouldn't force him out of US

Crackdown on undocumented/illegal migrants in the US could see Irish caught in crossfireCrackdown on undocumented/illegal migrants in the US could see Irish caught in crossfire

CIADonald TrumpSpiesTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Labour publishes ‘basic tools’ to help party members target anti-SemitismLabour publishes ‘basic tools’ to help party members target anti-Semitism

Hunt the underdog gets some bite but remains bland compared with BorisHunt the underdog gets some bite but remains bland compared with Boris

Exit polls show Abe’s ruling bloc wins elections in JapanExit polls show Abe’s ruling bloc wins elections in Japan

Lufthansa resumes Cairo flights as British Airways halt continuesLufthansa resumes Cairo flights as British Airways halt continues


Lifestyle

The rain definitely played spoilsport when Mary and David O’Keeffe were married in St Finbarr’s Oratory, Gougane Barra nearly four decades ago. Despite exchanging vows in a church located in one of the most photogenic locations imaginable, you’d never guess it from their wedding album which is filled with indoor shots only.Wedding of the week: ‘They treated us like royalty’

My boyfriend and I get on really well and have a great relationship in general. But he’s become more and more lazy with sex. He lies there and expects me to do all the work.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: My boyfriend has become lazy about sex

Many of us will have experienced that super friendly cat who seems to love being stoked one minute, only to bite or swipe at us the next.How to stroke a cat, according to science

The band frontman has forayed into the world of seaweed with his best friend Dr Craig Rose. Ella Walker finds out more.Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs: ‘Seaweed ticks all the boxes of sustainability’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »