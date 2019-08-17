News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Iranian tanker set to leave Gibraltar despite US pressure

By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 01:59 PM

The shipping agent for an Iranian supertanker caught in a diplomatic stand-off says the vessel is ready to depart from Gibraltar in “24 to 48 hours”.

Richard de la Rosa, managing director of Astralship, said that logistical preparations are under way and that a new crew of Indian and Ukrainian nationals is expected to take command of the ship, which is carrying 2.1 million tons of Iranian oil.

The ship was detained for more than a month in Gibraltar for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria.

The detention of the tanker saw Iran later seize the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which remains held by Iran.

On Friday, the United States obtained a warrant to seize the vessel over violations of US sanctions, money laundering and terrorism statutes.

Calls to Gibraltar’s Supreme Court and government have not been answered.

- Press Association

