Iranian supertanker captain wants to be replaced, says lawyer

The captain of an Iranian supertanker which was seized off Gibraltar no longer wants to be in command of the ship, his lawyer said.

The Grace 1 and its cargo of 2.1 million tonnes of Iranian light crude oil remains shrouded in heavy fog off the British overseas territory a day after authorities lifted a detention order for breaching European Union sanctions.

The United States tried to stop the release but authorities in Gibraltar say they went ahead after Iranian authorities promised not to deliver the fuel to a sanctioned refinery in Syria. The captain of the Grace 1 supertanker wants to be replaced, his lawyer said (Marcos Moreno/AP)

The tanker is in need of repairs that could prevent its immediate departure from Gibraltar.

Richard Wilkinson, a lawyer for the three crew members released from detention on Thursday, said the Indian national who commanded the Grace 1 has asked his Iranian employers to replace him.

- Press Association