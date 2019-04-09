Iranian MPs convene with chants of ‘death to America’

Iranian MPs have convened an open session of parliament with chants of “death to America” after the White House designated Iran’s elite paramilitary Revolutionary Guard force as a terrorist organisation.

The Fars news agency said many of the MPs wore the uniform of the guard in a show of support.

The parliamentary session in Tehran comes as Iran marks its annual National Day of the Revolutionary Guard. The Trump administration designated the elite force as a ‘foreign terrorist organisation’ (AP)

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani denounced the US decision as the “climax of stupidity and ignorance”.

Monday’s move by the US government is an unprecedented declaration against a foreign administration and may prompt retaliation, making it harder for America to work with allies in the region.

Iran responded by designating all US forces as terrorist, and labelling America a “supporter of terrorism”.

- Press Association