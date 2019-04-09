NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Iranian MPs convene with chants of ‘death to America’

Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 07:56 AM

Iranian MPs have convened an open session of parliament with chants of “death to America” after the White House designated Iran’s elite paramilitary Revolutionary Guard force as a terrorist organisation.

The Fars news agency said many of the MPs wore the uniform of the guard in a show of support.

The parliamentary session in Tehran comes as Iran marks its annual National Day of the Revolutionary Guard.

The Trump administration designated the elite force as a ‘foreign terrorist organisation’ (AP)

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani denounced the US decision as the “climax of stupidity and ignorance”.

Monday’s move by the US government is an unprecedented declaration against a foreign administration and may prompt retaliation, making it harder for America to work with allies in the region.

Iran responded by designating all US forces as terrorist, and labelling America a “supporter of terrorism”.

- Press Association

Iran Revolutionary Guard

