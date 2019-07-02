News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Iranian foreign minister questions US statement on nuclear programme

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 07:52 AM

Iran’s foreign minister has seemingly expressed exasperation over a White House statement on his country’s nuclear programme.

Mohammad Javad Zarif simply wrote early this morning on Twitter: “Seriously?”

That was in response to a White House statement late on Monday claiming: “There is little doubt that even before the deal’s existence, Iran was violating its terms.”

The White House did not elaborate on how Iran could break the terms of the deal that had yet to be implemented.

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers saw it limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the accord last year.

On Monday, officials acknowledged Iran broke through the limit the deal placed on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium.

- Press Association

