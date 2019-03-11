NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Iranian couple arrested for marriage proposal that went viral

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 11:21 AM

A young Iranian couple have been arrested after a marriage proposal in public.

The proposal was captured on a video clip that went viral on social media.

Police said the pair offended Islamic conventions on public decency but were later released on bail.

The video showed the young man standing in a heart-shaped ring of flower petals next to colourful balloons in a shopping centre in the city of Arak.

After the young woman says yes, he slips a ring on her finger to cheers from onlookers. The two were not identified.

Mostafa Norouzi, deputy police chief in Arak, said that it is unacceptable for the young "to do whatever is common in other places of the world" and disregard culture and religion.

KEYWORDS

Iranmarriageproposal

