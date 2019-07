Iran warns Britain of ‘repercussions’ over ship seizure

Britain will face “repercussions” over the seizure of an Iranian supertanker, Iran’s president has said.

Hassan Rouhani was quoted by the official IRNA news agency as calling the seizure “mean and wrong” during a Cabinet meeting.

You are an initiator of insecurity and you will understand its repercussions

He warns London: “You are an initiator of insecurity and you will understand its repercussions,” without elaborating.

Last week, authorities in Gibraltar intercepted an Iranian supertanker that was believed to be breaching European Union sanctions by carrying a shipment of Tehran’s crude oil to war-ravaged Syria.

The tanker’s detention comes at a particularly sensitive time as tensions between the US and Iran grow over the unravelling of a 2015 nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump withdrew from last year.

