Iran vows to lead Gulf security as US sends more troops to region

By Press Association
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 07:37 AM

The president of Iran says his country should lead regional security in the strategic Persian Gulf.

Hassan Rouhani said Iran extends its “hand of friendship and brotherhood” towards cooperating with regional nations.

Mr Rouhani also said the presence of foreign forces in the Gulf could cause problems for the world’s “energy security”.

The US is sending more troops to the Gulf and leading a maritime coalition – which includes the UK, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab nations – to secure the area’s waterways and vital oil trade routes.

The US has alleged Iran is behind a series of attacks on the region’s energy infrastructure, as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers collapses.

Iran denies the allegations.

Mr Rouhani said he will offer a regional peace plan during his visit to the UN this week.

- Press Association

