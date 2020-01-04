News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Iran urges UN to condemn ‘criminal act’ by US

Saturday, January 04, 2020 - 08:14 AM

Iran’s UN ambassador is urging the body’s Security Council to condemn what Tehran calls “a criminal act” of “state terrorism” by the United States that led to “the horrific assassination” of the country’s top military commander.

Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi says Major General Qassem Soleimani played “a significant role” in helping some countries “in combating and defeating the most dangerous terrorist groups”, including the Islamic State.

In letters sent on Friday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council president, Mr Ravanchi says the US air strike targeting Soleimani “clearly invalidates the claim of the United States that it is fighting terrorism”.

The Iranian ambassador says the Security Council must “uphold its responsibilities and condemn this unlawful criminal act”.

The chances of that happening, however, are virtually nil because the United States would almost certainly veto any condemnation.

