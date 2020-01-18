News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Iran to send black box flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine

Iran to send black box flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 03:34 PM

Iran will send the black box flight recorders from the Ukrainian jetliner that it accidentally shot down last week to Ukraine for further analysis, officials in Tehran said.

Hassan Rezaeifer, the head of accident investigations for the civil aviation department, said it was not possible to read the black boxes in Iran.

He told the semi-official Tasnim news agency that French, American and Canadian experts would help analyse the recorders in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

Mr Rezaeifer added if that does not work, the black boxes will be sent to France.

Posters of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani hangs on the wall at the site where he was killed in Baghdad (AP)
Posters of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani hangs on the wall at the site where he was killed in Baghdad (AP)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot the plane down shortly after it took off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Hours earlier, the Guard had launched ballistic missiles at US troops in Iraq in response to the US air strike that killed Iran’s top commander, General Qassem Soleimani.

Officials say lower-level officers mistook the plane for a US cruise missile.

Iranian officials initially said the crash was caused by a technical problem and invited countries which lost citizens to help investigate.

Three days later, Iran admitted responsibility after Western leaders said there was strong evidence the plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

The victims included 57 Canadian citizens as well as 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens.

An anti-war activist places candles to form the message ‘No War’ during a rally at the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea (AP)
An anti-war activist places candles to form the message ‘No War’ during a rally at the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

Most of those killed were Iranians.

The other five nations have called for Iran to accept full responsibility and pay compensation to the victims’ families.

The plane was a Boeing 737-800 that was designed and built in the US.

The plane’s engine was designed by CFM International, a joint company comprising the French group Safran and US group GE Aviation.

Investigators from both countries have been invited to take part in the probe.

IranPlaneTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UK papers: Police ignored 30 years of child abuse cases over fears of 'racial tensions'UK papers: Police ignored 30 years of child abuse cases over fears of 'racial tensions'

China reports four more cases in viral pneumonia outbreakChina reports four more cases in viral pneumonia outbreak

Countdown clock to be projected onto Number 10 to mark Brexit dayCountdown clock to be projected onto Number 10 to mark Brexit day

Blizzard prompts state of emergency in Newfoundland capitalBlizzard prompts state of emergency in Newfoundland capital


Lifestyle

Bryan Stevenson is the American civil rights lawyer who provided the inspiration for the newly-released film Just Mercy. Esther McCarthy spoke to him in IrelandReal-life lawyer Bryan Stevenson on inspiring Just Mercy

So I’ve booked my holidays. And before you ask, yes, I’m basing it around food and wine. I’ll report back in July, but I thought readers might be interested in my plan should you be thinking about a similar holiday.Wines to pick up on a trip to France

Esther N McCarthy is on a roll for the new year with sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes.Wish List: Sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »