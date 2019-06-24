News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Iran threatens to shoot down more American drones

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 08:35 AM

Iran’s naval chief has said Tehran is capable of shooting down other American spy drones such as the one downed last week by Revolutionary Guard forces.

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi’s warning came during a meeting with a group of defence officials.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Rear Adm Khanzadi as saying Iran can always deliver another “crushing response … and the enemy knows it”.

US president Donald Trump last week called off military strikes against Iran after the Iranians shot down a US surveillance drone, valued at over 100 million dollars (£78 million), on Thursday.

Iran claims that the drone violated its airspace, which the US denies.

Mr Trump, however, has also said that he appreciated Iran’s decision not to shoot down a manned US spy plane carrying 30 people in the same area as the drone.

- Press Association

