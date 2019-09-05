News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Iran releases seven crew members from British-flagged tanker

By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 10:07 AM

Iran has released seven crew members from detained British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero and they have flown out of Iran, according to the ship’s owner.

The development emerged in a statement quoting Stena Bulk chief executive Erik Hanell.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials or any acknowledgement in state-run media.

Iran seized the tanker in July, saying it had violated Iranian law, after authorities in the British territory of Gibraltar seized an Iranian tanker said to be to be carrying fuel to Syria in violation of EU sanctions on oil sales to the government in Damascus.

The Iranian vessel was released in August.

The remaining 16 crew members of the Stena Impero are staying onboard the vessel.

- Press Association

