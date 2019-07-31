News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Iran rejects Mike Pompeo’s suggestion he could visit country

By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 10:56 AM

Iran has dismissed US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s offer to visit and address the Iranian people as a “hypocritical gesture”.

Addressing Mr Pompeo in remarks to reporters on Wednesday, Tehran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said: “You don’t need to come to Iran.”

He suggested Mr Pompeo instead grant visas for Iranian reporters to travel to the US and interview him, accusing him of having rejected their requests.

On Monday, Mr Pompeo tweeted: “We aren’t afraid of (Zarif) coming to America where he enjoys the right to speak freely.

“Are the facts of the (Khamenei) regime so bad he cannot let me do the same thing in Tehran?” he said, referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“What if his people heard the truth, unfiltered, unabridged?”

US-Iranian tensions have soared in recent months.

- Press Association

