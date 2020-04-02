News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Iran parliament speaker and Israeli health minister have coronavirus

Iran parliament speaker and Israeli health minister have coronavirus
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 10:46 PM

Iran’s parliament speaker has become the country’s highest-ranking government figure to test positive for coronavirus.

Iran’s parliament announced Ali Larijani’s illness on its website, saying he was receiving treatment in quarantine. Iran, the epicentre of the virus in the Middle East, has been fighting one of the world’s worst outbreaks.

Meanwhile, as Israel’s case count rose to over 6,800, including 34 deaths, the country was rattled by the diagnosis of its health minister, who has had frequent contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone back into self-isolation (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone back into self-isolation (Ian Nicholson/PA)

The Middle East has confirmed over 82,000 cases of the virus and over 3,600 deaths, most of them in Iran. Iran’s Health Ministry said Covid-19 killed another 124 people, pushing the country’s death toll to 3,160.

Mr Larijani, a former Revolutionary Guard commander who enjoys close relations to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has led Iran’s legislative body since 2008.

Over the years he has held various positions in the top ranks of Iran’s government, including head of state television, minister of culture and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, which helps set foreign and defence policy. A number of his family members also hold top government positions.

In a rare acknowledgment of the severity of the outbreak, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said coronavirus may remain through the end of the Iranian year, which just began late last month, according to state TV.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

“We always have to follow the health protocols provided by the health ministry,” Rouhani added.

In Lebanon, the Philippines ambassador, Bernardita Catalla, died of complications from the virus, the Philippines said. Lebanon has recorded 494 cases, including 16 deaths.

Israeli health minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife, who also caught the virus, are members of Israel’s insular ultra-Orthodox community, which has been particularly hard-hit. Shortly after the announcement, Mr Netanyahu’s office said he returned to self-quarantine because of contact with Mr Litzman.

Mr Netanyahu, who has tested negative, had previously been in isolation after a top aide contracted the virus. Hebrew language media reported that the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the National Security Council were asked to self-quarantine because of their interactions with Mr Litzman.

In a sign of how the virus risks fuelling regional tensions, Yehiya Sinwar, a leader of Hamas, the militant Palestinian group that rules the Gaza Strip, warned Israel that it would respond with force in case of ventilator or food shortages.

“If coronavirus patients in Gaza happen to stop breathing, we still stop 6 million Zionists from breathing and we will take what we want by force,” he said in a live address on Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV.

Public health officials have said that a coronavirus outbreak could devastate the Gaza Strip, a crowded coastal territory reeling from conflict, poverty and a 13-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Ali LarijaniBenjamin NetanyahuBernardita CatallacoronavirusCovid-19IranIsraelTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Cold kitten stuck on roof rescued and warmed up by firefightersCold kitten stuck on roof rescued and warmed up by firefighters

Scientists identify Covid-19 testing method that delivers result in 25 minutesScientists identify Covid-19 testing method that delivers result in 25 minutes

Democrats’ convention delayed due to coronavirus pandemicDemocrats’ convention delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

New Nightingale Hospital in London prepares to admit first Covid-19 patientsNew Nightingale Hospital in London prepares to admit first Covid-19 patients


Lifestyle

Much has been said about the perils of being stuck in the house 24/7, like family pets interrupting your important conference calls, your partner leaving their dirty dishes everywhere and the lack of respite from the kids.Silver lining: Seven enforced money-saving habits you might want to continue after lockdown

Put you and your loved ones' pop-culture knowledge to the test with Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll's three fiendishly fun quiz rounds.Scene and Heard: the Arts Ed's family entertainment quiz

A passion for heritage and the discovery of some nifty new software has resulted in an Irish architect putting colour on thousands of old photographs, writes Marjorie BrennanBringing the past to life

Richard Hogan, family psychotherapist, addresses a reader's question about life during lockdownHolding on: how to help your child through the crisis

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »