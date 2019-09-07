News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Iran injects uranium gas into advanced centrifuges

Iran injects uranium gas into advanced centrifuges
By Press Association
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 08:45 AM

Iran has begun injecting uranium gas into advanced centrifuges in violation of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a spokesman said.

Behrouz Kamalvandi of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran made the remarks in a news conference carried on live television.

He spoke from a podium with advanced centrifuges standing next to him.

Iran already has breached the stockpile and enrichment level limits set by the deal, while stressing it could quickly revert back to the terms of the accord, if Europe delivers the sanctions relief promised in return for curbing Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Mr Kamalvandi warned that Europe had little time left to save the deal.

President Donald Trump withdrew America from the accord over a year ago before imposing crippling trade sanctions on Iran.

“As far as the other side does not implement their commitments, they should not expect Iran to fulfil its commitments,” Mr Kamalvandi said.

Mr Kamalvandi said Iran had the ability to go beyond 20% enrichment of uranium.

Analysts say 20% is just a short technical step away from 90% enrichment, which is weapons-grade level.

Mr Kamalvandi warned several times in his comments that Iran was rapidly approaching a point that would mean a full withdrawal from the deal.

“Our stockpile is quickly increasing, we hope they will come to their senses,” he said.

However, he stressed that Iran would allow UN inspectors to continue to monitor sites in the country.

A top official from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency was expected to meet with Iranian officials in Tehran on Sunday.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Hong Kong set for airport protests after overnight unrest

More on this topic

Iran releases seven crew members from British-flagged tankerIran releases seven crew members from British-flagged tanker

Iranian official tweets at Trump after apparent rocket failureIranian official tweets at Trump after apparent rocket failure

Satellite photos show burning Iran space centre launch padSatellite photos show burning Iran space centre launch pad

Iranian president demands sanctions lifted before talksIranian president demands sanctions lifted before talks

TOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

Boris Johnson suggests he could break the law to force no-deal BrexitBoris Johnson suggests he could break the law to force no-deal Brexit

Hong Kong set for airport protests after overnight unrestHong Kong set for airport protests after overnight unrest

Smoke blamed as investigations continue into California boat tragedySmoke blamed as investigations continue into California boat tragedy

India loses communication with its unmanned moon landerIndia loses communication with its unmanned moon lander


Lifestyle

Neutralise your impact on the environment and choose a holiday that is committed to sustainable tourism, writes Ciara McDonnellSix stops for an eco staycation

Spices have been coveted throughout history, trade routes have been forged and at times wars fought in conquest of these pungent plants.Michelle Darmody: Spice up your plate with these recipes

I was always a townie but I think by now I have to admit to being a city boy despite growing up in the midlands. What makes the city such an appealing concept for me is the mix of cultures rubbing off each other.Restaurant review: Bun Cha Vietnamese Street Food

Inspired by the ‘gig economy’, The Warehouse is set in a near future world that is horribly believable – zero rights, low pay, devices tracking your every move. Author Rob Hart hopes it will be a wake up call for us all, writes Suzanne HarringtonRob Hart's new book: When Big Brother meets Big Business

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »