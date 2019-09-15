News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Iran dismisses US allegation it was behind Saudi oil attacks

By Press Association
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 09:31 AM

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed US accusations that it was behind an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, calling it part of Washington’s policy of “maximum lies”.

Abbas Mousavi made the statement on Sunday.

He says Washington adopted a “maximum pressure” policy against Iran, but because of “its failure, (the US) is leaning toward maximum lies” now.

A satellite image shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq (Planet Labs Inc via AP)

Saturday’s drone attacks by Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels have halted about half of Saudi oil supplies after hitting the kingdom’s biggest oil processing facility and a major oil field.

They set off huge fires and led to a suspension of production operations at the Abqaiq facility and the Khurais field.

President Donald Trump called the Saudi crown prince after the attack, expressing US support for the kingdom’s security and stability.

