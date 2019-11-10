News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Iran begins work on second nuclear power reactor

Iran begins work on second nuclear power reactor
By Press Association
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 01:50 PM

Iran has started construction on a second nuclear reactor at its Bushehr power plant, a facility Tehran cites as its reason for breaking the enrichment limit set by the unravelling 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

While celebrating the start of construction, the politics of the moment were not lost on Iranian officials as a US pressure campaign of sanctions blocks Tehran from selling its crude oil abroad.

These sanctions took effect after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in May 2018, lighting the fuse for the tensions now gripping the wider Middle East.

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, at the Bushehr plant (Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran via AP)
Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, at the Bushehr plant (Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran via AP)

“It was not us who started breaking commitments, it was them who did not keep to their commitments and cannot accept the nuclear deal as a one-way road map,” Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said.

Bushehr is fuelled by uranium produced in Russia and is monitored by the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

But Iran began 4.5% enrichment in part to supply Bushehr despite the deal limiting it to 3.67%.

While this is still nowhere near weapons-grade levels of 90%, nonproliferation experts warn Iran’s growing stockpile and increasing enrichment will begin to shave off time from the estimated year Tehran would need to gather enough material for an atomic bomb.

The security of this power plant has been provided by the armed forces and its safety has been endorsed by international institutions

Iran has long maintained its program is for peaceful purposes, though the deal was designed to limit its enrichment program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

Those limits blocked its path to being able to have enough material for a bomb.

Concrete was poured into the prepared base of the second reactor in Bushehr, which is 700km (440 miles) south of Tehran, as journalists watched on Sunday.

Officials say the new reactor, and a third planned to be built, will each add over 1,000 megawatts to Iran’s power grid.

Ali Akbar Salehi orders the concrete be poured at the Bushehr plant (Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran via AP)
Ali Akbar Salehi orders the concrete be poured at the Bushehr plant (Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran via AP)

It is being built with assistance from Russia, which helped bring Bushehr’s first reactor online in 2011 after decades of delays.

Mr Salehi praised the plant’s operations.

He said: “The security of this power plant has been provided by the armed forces and its safety has been endorsed by international institutions.”

This comment appeared to be a dig at Gulf Arab states opposed to Tehran, who earlier raised concerns to the IAEA that Bushehr was a risk to the wider region over earthquakes that routinely hit Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman rejected claims by the US and Israel over allegations of nuclear material being discovered at an undeclared site outside of Tehran.

An IAEA meeting last week appeared to include discussions over what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described in a United Nations speech in 2018 as a “secret atomic warehouse”.

The IAEA has said Iran “carried out activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device” in a “structured program” through to the end of 2003.

Israeli officials allege material recovered from the warehouse came from that program.

“The Zionist regime and others are trying to re-open this case. We don’t accept this and we condemn these efforts,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said.

More on this topic

Iranian women enjoy World Cup qualifier as Tehran lifts decades-old banIranian women enjoy World Cup qualifier as Tehran lifts decades-old ban

'Corpse Bride' Instagram star arrested in Iran on number of charges'Corpse Bride' Instagram star arrested in Iran on number of charges

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia oil sites ‘legitimate defence’, Iran saysHouthi attack on Saudi Arabia oil sites ‘legitimate defence’, Iran says

Handshakes at the UN - Iran photo opportunityHandshakes at the UN - Iran photo opportunity

BushehrDonald TrumpRussiaTOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

Senior figure in People’s Vote campaign steps down pending harassment probeSenior figure in People’s Vote campaign steps down pending harassment probe

Man accused of triggering blast which killed three firefighters in ItalyMan accused of triggering blast which killed three firefighters in Italy

Women in UK Labour Party demand candidate who shared ‘violent’ image is sackedWomen in UK Labour Party demand candidate who shared ‘violent’ image is sacked

Lib Dems ‘looking at court action’ over Jo Swinson’s exclusion from BBC debateLib Dems ‘looking at court action’ over Jo Swinson’s exclusion from BBC debate


Lifestyle

The rebirth of ‘Barracka’, or Barrack St, as a local hospitality hotspot on the narrow, vertiginous, cobble-stoned street began with the late, lamented publican, Tom Barry’s eponymous pub, halfway up the hill.Restaurant review: Cork's Pigalle right on the mark

Some time back, The Menu eagerly took delivery of what purported to be a definitive tome on vegan cuisine from one of the world’s premier cookbook publishers.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Irish Examiner readers are being asked to contribute to a new digital initiative on irishexaminer.com called Personal Insights.Personal Insights: We want to hear YOUR stories in YOUR words

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »