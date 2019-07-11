News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Iran ‘attempted to impede’ passage of British vessel through Strait of Hormuz

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 06:33 AM

The Royal Navy has driven off three Iranian vessels which tried to stop a commercial vessel from travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

The altercation came a day after Iran spoke out against Britain due to the interception of a supertanker believed to be breaching EU sanctions by carrying a shipment of crude oil to Syria.

“Contrary to international law, three Iranian vessels attempted to impede the passage of a commercial vessel, British Heritage, through the Strait of Hormuz,” a Ministry of Defence spokesman told PA.

“HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away.

“We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to deescalate the situation in the region.”

- Press Association

HMS Montrose Ministry of Defence Royal Navy Strait of Hormuz Iran

