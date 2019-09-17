Iran acknowledges holding British-Australians on spying charges

Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it is holding three Australian nationals, including two with joint British nationality, on suspicion of spying.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying the three had been charged in two separate cases.
He said two people, thought to be British-Australian blogger Jolie King and her boyfriend Mark Firkin, had been detained for using a drone to take pictures and video of military areas and other unauthorised zones.
The Karakoram Highway. The highest paved international road in the world topping out at around 4800m, and somewhere we had been looking forward to getting to for months. . The Highway stretches for 1300kms weaving through the lower more green and open landscape, up into the narrow and steep valleys, then over the snow capped Khunjerab Pass. . In the pic is the Passu Cones. Like the rest of the scenery it is pretty spectacular, isn’t it!? . (To our very generous Patreons, new video’s up now! 🙂) . . . . . . . . . #pakistan #karakoram #overland #vanlife #roadtrip #expedition #vlog #troopy #4wd #landcruiser #youtube #thekarakoramclub #toyota #troopcarrier #cnntravel #mountain #bbctravel #4x4 #travellingthroughtheworld #projectvanlife #hunza #passu #passucones #overlandjournal #hdj78r #camperlifestyle #expeditionportal #iamtb #gilgit #nature
He said the third, believed to be Cambridge-educated academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, faces charges of spying for another country.
Australia said last week it was pressing Iran to free those held.
- Press Association