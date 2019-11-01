Investigators to use DNA tests to identify Pakistan train fire victims

Pakistani officials have said DNA tests will be used identify most of the victims of a massive train fire in eastern Punjab province that killed 74 people.

Jamil Ahmed, a deputy commissioner from the district of Rahim Yar Khan, said the tests are required to identify as many as 52 bodies recovered after Thursday’s fire before they can be handed over to relatives for burial. The blaze is understood to have been caused by cooking equipment used by passengers (AP)

Many of the victims were members of an Islamic preaching group.

The blaze was caused by a cooking gas stove that passengers were using on board to prepare their food, something that poor Pakistanis often do although it is against safety regulations.

The train was travelling from the port city of Karachi to the city of Rawalpindi, with 857 passengers on board, when it caught fire.