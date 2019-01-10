NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Investigators in ‘rape’ case seeking Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 10:15 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyer has said US investigators are seeking DNA from the footballer in their investigation of a woman’s allegation that the international star raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009.

Lawyer Peter S. Christiansen in Las Vegas provided no additional detail.

He did not immediately confirm a Wall Street Journal report citing an unnamed source saying that a warrant was sent to Italy to compel Ronaldo to submit a DNA sample.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer declined to comment about the police investigation.

It was closed in 2009 but reopened days before the woman from Nevada filed a civil lawsuit in the US state in September claiming that Ronaldo raped her.

Ronaldo through his lawyers has denied the rape allegation.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Cristiano Ronaldo

More in this Section

Billionaire Tom Steyer will not seek presidency but backs moves to impeach Trump

Democrats accuse Trump of having a 'temper tantrum' as he walks out of meeting

Link found between oversized waists and smaller brains

New concession on backstop issue following furious row over Brexit vote


Lifestyle

The Hot 100: Movies, music, books and more - here are the top cultural picks for 2019 that you won't want to miss

Derval O'Rourke: Food is big part of your 2019 fitness goals

Would you take your kids and ex-husband on a ‘modern honeymoon’ like Gwyneth Paltrow?

9 of David Bowie’s favourite hang-outs in New York

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »