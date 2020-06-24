News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Investigation finds Nascar driver Bubba Wallace was not victim of racist act

Investigation finds Nascar driver Bubba Wallace was not victim of racist act
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 10:04 AM

The FBI has concluded Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a racist act at Talladega Superspeedway, Nascar has announced.

An investigation was launched into the noose left in the garage of the association’s only black full-time driver.

Dozens of drivers showed their support for Wallace by pushing his number 43 car to the front of the field at the Alabama speedway in an act of solidarity with the 26-year-old on Monday.

A noose had allegedly been left in Wallace’s team garage on Sunday, which followed a successful campaign by the driver to have the Confederate flag banned from Nascar events in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

But on Tuesday a Nascar statement read: “The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

“The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall.

“This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

In a statement released soon after the noose was discovered, Nascar originally said: “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act.

“We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

Wallace later issued a statement of his own on social media, saying he was left “incredibly saddened” by the incident. He went on to finish Monday’s race in 14th place.

The incident had rocked Nascar, which returned to racing last month following the Covid-19 pandemic.

More on this topic

Nestlé follows Pepsi and Mars in reviewing racially-offensive brandingNestlé follows Pepsi and Mars in reviewing racially-offensive branding

Burnley fans ’embarrassed’ by plane banner raise money for black communityBurnley fans ’embarrassed’ by plane banner raise money for black community

Burnley condemn those responsible for ‘White lives matter’ fly-past at Man CityBurnley condemn those responsible for ‘White lives matter’ fly-past at Man City

Should 'the deplorable word' make us rethink literature?Should 'the deplorable word' make us rethink literature?


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Black Lives MatterBubba WallaceNASCARTalladegaTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic churchMourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

Lockdown easing in England but coronavirus fight far from over, Johnson saysLockdown easing in England but coronavirus fight far from over, Johnson says

First volunteer injected in Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine trialsFirst volunteer injected in Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine trials

Billionaire Hinduja brothers in bitter UK High Court battle over family assetsBillionaire Hinduja brothers in bitter UK High Court battle over family assets


Lifestyle

Twenty-five years ago this week, the Chemical Brothers released Exit Planet Dust, an album that helped push dance music into the mainstream, writes Ed Power Chemical Brothers and the big beat revolution

The gaming industry is infected. Just like one of the horrifying Clickers from The Last of Us, it is full of noise and fury. Everything must be a battle, us against them.The Last of Us 2 review: A brave, technically amazing blockbuster but flawed

If you are as keen on following the rules of SPF as I am, you’ll know that it’s recommended that you top up at least every two hours when you’re in direct sunlight.The Skin Nerd: How to re-apply SPF over makeup like Kim Kardashian

The last few weeks of ‘school’ before the ‘summer holidays’ . This one was all about home-schooling, hosepipe bans and women dancing in my back garden.Learner Dad: RTÉ, any chance you could run Homeschool Hub over the summer?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »