International performers cancel scheduled appearances in Hong Kong

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 01:22 PM

At least three concerts by overseas performers have been cancelled in Hong Kong as protesters forced the city’s airport to suspend operations for a second day.

K-pop star Kang Daniel and Scottish band Chvrches both announced today that they are calling off upcoming events.

American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin cancelled an upcoming concert late on Monday.

A device shows no entry at the departure gates at the Hong Kong International Airport (Vincent Thian/AP)
Kang’s management office said the cancellation of a fan meeting scheduled for Sunday was because of safety concerns related to the protests, while Chvrches blamed “unforeseen circumstances”.

The airport protests are the latest escalation in a summer of demonstrations aimed at what many in Hong Kong see as an increasing erosion of their freedoms.

