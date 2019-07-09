News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Instagram asks bullies to think twice before posting

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 07:07 AM

Instagram has unveiled an anti-bullying initiative following high-profile cases such as the death of British teenager Molly Russell.

The social media site has started rolling out a new feature that notifies people before they post that their comment may be considered offensive.

Announcing the changes, the company’s chief executive Adam Mosseri said: “We can do more to prevent bullying from happening on Instagram, and we can do more to empower the targets of bullying to stand up for themselves.”

“This intervention gives people a chance to reflect and undo their comment and prevents the recipient from receiving the harmful comment notification,” he added.

Early tests have found it proved successful in encouraging some people to undo their comment and share something less hurtful, he said.

This intervention gives people a chance to reflect and undo their comment

An example of how the feature works would be where a person types “you are so ugly and stupid”, and is then interrupted with a notice saying: “Are you sure you want to post this? Learn more”.

If the user clicks “learn more”, a notice tells them: “We are asking people to rethink comments that seem similar to others that have been reported.”

READ MORE

Eric Swalwell becomes first Democratic candidate to pull out of White House race

Mr Mosseri said online bullying was “a complex issue” and that Instagram has for years used artificial intelligence to detect bullying and other types of harmful content.

“This is especially crucial for teens since they are less likely to report online bullying even when they are the ones who experience it the most,” he said.

When British schoolgirl Molly Russell, 14, took her own life in November 2017, her father Ian said he believed Instagram was partly responsible for her death.

Speaking at the NSPCC’s How Safe Are Our Children? conference in June, Mr Russell said: “It is important to acknowledge that they (tech firms) do a lot of good, but sadly their platforms are being used by people to do harm and they have not done enough to prevent that.

“Unless change happens, their platforms will become toxic.”

Molly Russell, 14, took her own life in November 2017. Her father Ian says he believes Instagram is partly responsible for his daughter’s death. (Family handout/PA)
Molly Russell, 14, took her own life in November 2017. Her father Ian says he believes Instagram is partly responsible for his daughter’s death. (Family handout/PA)

Instagram is also due to launch another tool, called Restrict, designed to help users filter abusive comments without needing to block others.

“We’ve heard from young people in our community that they’re reluctant to block, unfollow, or report their bully because it could escalate the situation, especially if they interact with their bully in real life,” Mr Mosseri said.

“Some of these actions also make it difficult for a target to keep track of their bully’s behaviour.”

Mr Mosseri said restricted people will not be able to see when a user is active on Instagram or when direct messages have been read.

“It’s our responsibility to create a safe environment on Instagram,” he said.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Kevin Spacey ‘grope’ case could be dismissed after accuser takes Fifth Amendment

More on this topic

Removing extremist groups from social media limits their impact – report

Health check: Dr Phil Kieran and other medics on role of social media in medicine

Tech giants resist attempts at regulation and sanctions

There is a lot of negativity about but here's some life hacks to help stay positive

Adam MosseriBullyinghealthInstagramInternetSocial MediatechnologyTOPIC: Social Media

More in this Section

Johnson and Hunt prepare for head-to-head TV debate in Tory leadership battle

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill is ‘dead’

Eric Swalwell becomes first Democratic candidate to pull out of White House race

Kevin Spacey ‘grope’ case could be dismissed after accuser takes Fifth Amendment


Lifestyle

Hall & Oates prove Marquee draw for final night

Designs on you: The benefits of hiring a professional to achieve your dream interior

Wedding of the Week: Love at first sight for Doneraile bride

Snow laughing matter as 17 women trek the Arctic in aid of DEBRA Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »