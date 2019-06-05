News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Inquiry hears of ‘sexual abuse’ at home run by religious order in Scotland

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 02:43 PM

A man has told an inquiry in Scotland how he froze as a religious brother crept into his bed to sexually abuse him when he was a teenager.

The man described how he cried after the incident at the children’s home run by a religious order but did not tell anyone because he thought no-one would listen.

He told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) he felt “devastated” and “dumbfounded” to hear that the man does not accept the allegations made against him.

The fourth phase of the inquiry in Edinburgh, which began this week, is currently examining St Ninian’s, a residential school in Falkland, Fife, that was run by the Christian Brothers.

The witness, known to the inquiry by the pseudonym John, was at St Ninian’s in the 1960s and told how the abuse happened when he was around the age of 14.

The abuse by one individual happened “almost right away” when he arrived there and would take place when he was in bed in the dormitory in the evening, the hearing was told.

“He would get in and put his hands inside my pyjamas then touch me,” the witness told the hearing.

He told how he would hear the man, who cannot be identified, enter the room and said that the adult did not speak during the attack.

READ MORE

Evidence showed sex offences by Cardinal Pell in Australia were impossible, appeal told

Junior counsel to the inquiry, Ceit-Anna MacLeod, asked: “How sure were you at the time that it was (the religious brother) that was doing this to you?”

“Very sure,” the witness replied.

He told the hearing that the abuse would happen on a “fairly regular” basis and that he would cry afterwards.

The witness also described how he would be belted regularly by the same individual for “trivial” things like talking.

“He loved giving me the belt, he thrived on it,” he told the inquiry in a statement.

Asked if he had told anybody about the individual at the time, he said: “No, who’s going to listen to me?”

He told how his experiences at St Ninian’s had impacted on his relationship with his wife and made it difficult for him to meet people.

Ms MacLeod put it to him that the religious brother in question does not accept the allegations made against him, to which the witness replied: “I was devastated when I heard that. Of course they’re going to deny it…

“I’m quite dumbfounded, I don’t know what to think.”

The hearing, before Lady Smith, continues.

READ MORE

JLS star Oritse Williams’s home destroyed by fire days after rape acquittal

- Press Association

More on this topic

Evidence showed sex offences by Cardinal Pell in Australia were impossible, appeal told

'Beyond time' that Government acknowledges failure to compensate abuse victims, says survivor

Exhibition by abuse survivors marks 10 years since Ryan Report

Survivors of clerical abuse 'regret' lack of consultation over event to commemorate State apology

LegalScottish Child Abuse InquirySt NiniansTOPIC: Clerical abuse scandals

More in this Section

JLS star Oritse Williams’s home destroyed by fire days after rape acquittal

Footage shows hole in roof after electric glider crashes into Connecticut house

Helicopter operation to retrieve bodies of Himalaya climbers called off

China launches first rocket from mobile platform in Yellow Sea


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

Tribute to a golden voice: NCH to celebrate life of Tenor Frank Patterson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »