Inquest sees graphic images of last moments of London Bridge attackers

Jurors have seen graphic images of the moment the London Bridge terrorists were shot dead by police marksmen.

Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, were stopped in their tracks 10 minutes after they began their van and knife attack on the evening of June 3 2017.

The men had ploughed through pedestrians on the bridge in a hired van before running amok through Borough Market with knives and fake suicide belts, killing eight people and seriously injuring 48 more.

Two police officers and Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria were stabbed as they tried to stop the rampage, jurors were told.

The killers were in the process of attacking another member of the public outside the Wheatsheaf pub on Stoney Street when police marksmen arrived. Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On the first day of the inquest into the attackers’ deaths, a panel of five women and six men were shown dramatic CCTV images of the stand-off with armed police.

Just before, Redouane was shown crossing the road to attack Antonio Filis opposite the Wheatsheaf pub, following by Butt and Zaghba.

The three men were seen standing over their latest victim on the ground, with their knives held out towards him.

Pc Bartek Tchorzewski ran down the road to intervene as an armed response vehicle (ARV) arrived on the scene containing three officers, who have been granted anonymity.

As the attack on Mr Filis continued, a chair was thrown by a market worker and an officer identified as BX46 got out of the ARV, followed by his colleagues BX44 and BX45.

BX46 shouted to the attackers to stand still but Butt ignored the instruction and walked towards him, with Redouane and Zaghba behind.

The armed officer appeared to step back to create distance before opening fire on Butt.

The other two attackers then ran towards the other officers before they too were shot. Christine Archibald, James McMullan, Alexandre Pigeard, Sebastien Belanger, Kirsty Boden, Sara Zelenak, Xavier Thomas and Ignacio Echeverria (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Officers had shouted at members of the public filming on mobile phones to get back to safety during the fast-moving incident.

Afterwards, Mr Filis was shown on police body-worn video with blood pouring from wounds on his head as he was helped by officers.

Detective Superintendent Becky Riggs told the court that 12 investigators had spent a year trawling through CCTV footage to prepare for the inquest.

After the attack, 22 people were arrested but all were released without charge after police established that none was aware of the plans in advance.

Earlier, in opening remarks, chief coroner Mark Lucraft QC told jurors: “There is no question of attributing blame. An inquest is simply a way of establishing facts.”

He said jurors would have to answer four questions – who were the deceased, and when, where and how did they die.

Mr Lucraft told jurors: “You are not allowed to express an opinion on any other matters. You may not determine any criminal liability or question of civil liability.”

He said that during the next three weeks, jurors will hear from witnesses, including the armed officers involving in the shooting.

On Wednesday, they are due to visit the site of the shooting in Borough Market.

Jurors were told a separate inquest had concluded on Friday into the deaths of the victims, Xavier Thomas, 45, Chrissy Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, Sebastien Belanger, 36, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39.

- Press Association