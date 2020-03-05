News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Injuries reported in first ever derailment of high-speed French TGV train

It was the first derailment of a TGV train in nearly 40 years of commercial service. File picture.
By Press Association
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 11:36 AM

One of France’s vaunted high-speed trains derailed on Thursday morning on a trip to Paris, injuring 21 people including the driver, officials said.

The driver, who was seriously injured, managed to slam on the emergency brakes and bring the train to a halt.

It was the first derailment of a TGV train in nearly 40 years of commercial service.

Regional authorities said 20 other people also suffered injuries, some of them slight.

Train operator SNCF said they included the train conductor, who suffered a back injury.

The train, carrying 300 passengers, was travelling from Colmar in eastern France to the capital and was racing along at 270kph (170mph) when it jumped the tracks.

The derailment opened a gash on the pointed nose of the sleek train, which stayed upright.

Its side was scratched and some windows were cracked.

The SNCF said it was the first time that a commercially-operated TGV train has derailed since the service was inaugurated in 1981, between Paris and the southern city of Lyon.

TGV stands for Train A Grande Vitesse, or high-speed train.

The seriously injured train driver was evacuated by helicopter.

Passengers told French media they felt a bang before the train slowed and stopped.

An investigation will determine whether the train struck an earth bank that collapsed close to the track.

