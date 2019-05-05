NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Injuries reported after burning Aeroflot plane lands in Moscow

Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 06:12 PM

A plane belonging to Russian national carrier Aeroflot has landed in flames at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and unconfirmed reports say at least five people have been injured.

Video on Russian news channel Rossiya-24 showed the plane, a Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet, landing on Sunday evening with large flames engulfing the rear section.

Russian news agencies cited unspecified sources as saying the plane had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk, but a fire broke out while it was in the air and it returned to Sheremetyevo.

The reports say there were 78 people aboard the plane.

- Press Association

