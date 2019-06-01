NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Inflatable ‘tank man’ in Taiwan marks Tiananmen protests

Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 08:29 AM

An artist has erected an inflatable display in Taiwan’s capital to mark a memorable moment in the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests.

The larger-than-life balloon installation, which stands in front of Taipei’s famous Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, portrays a peaceful encounter between a Chinese civilian and the military tanks that contributed to a brutal shutdown of the demonstrations in Beijing on June 4, 1989.

The inflatable tank man at the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

The tank stand-off has become a symbol of defiance around the world.

While public remembrances of the Tiananmen protests are strictly forbidden in mainland China, there are regular commemorations in democratically governed Taiwan.

The island split from mainland China amid civil war in 1949, though Beijing still claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

- Press Association

ChinaTiananmen SquareTOPIC:

