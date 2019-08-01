News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Inflammatory bowel disease rates in Edinburgh among world’s highest: study

Inflammatory bowel disease rates in Edinburgh among world’s highest: study
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 12:13 PM

Edinburgh has some of the highest known rates of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the world and the figure is expected to rise in the next 10 years.

In a study published in scientific journal Gut, researchers said one in 125 people in the Scottish capital have Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.

They predict this figure will rise to one in 98 by 2028, putting further strain on NHS resources.

Sarah Sleet, chief executive of Crohn’s and Colitis UK, said: “This important study contributes to the growing evidence that the prevalence of IBD is significantly higher than is currently recognised.”

The University of Edinburgh study found Crohn’s disease affects 284 people out of every 100,000 in the city.

The world’s highest rate is 322 people out of 100,000 in Hesse, Germany.

Ulcerative colitis, meanwhile, affects 432 people out of every 100,000 in Edinburgh – second only to south-east Norway, where it affects 505 people in every 100,000.

Dr Gareth-Rhys Jones, clinical lecturer in IBD at the University of Edinburgh, said: “IBD is a condition that disrupts the lives of patients and their families all too frequently.

“Our findings highlight that more resources are needed to provide patients with the research, treatment and care they deserve.”

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are lifelong and debilitating conditions with no known cure.

Symptoms can be highly unpredictable and intrusive, and include diarrhoea, pain, weight loss and extreme fatigue.

The University of Glasgow received funding to trial a new solid food-based diet approach to tackle the disease (Danny Lawson/PA)
The University of Glasgow received funding to trial a new solid food-based diet approach to tackle the disease (Danny Lawson/PA)

While patients with IBD require regular treatment and monitoring, the condition has a low mortality rate.

Experts say this – combined with an ageing population – means the number of older people with IBD is set to increase in the coming years.

Dr Charlie Lees, a consultant gastroenterologist in the Edinburgh IBD Unit, added: “There is no doubt that IBD is now becoming a global pandemic.

“This study provides much-needed data and can act as a launchpad for pivotal new studies to help patients.”

One such study has recently been announced by the University of Glasgow, which revealed this week that it has received just over £900,000 of funding to trial a new solid food-based diet approach to tackle the disease.

Treatment for Crohn’s often involves liquid-based nutrition through a tube from the nose to the stomach for a period of eight weeks.

The research being conducted in Glasgow aims to reveal the benefits of a new approach that will be easier for patients to comply with and prevent the need for invasive measures.

Senior lecturer at Glasgow, Dr Konstantinos Gerasimidis, said: “This will enable us to further our important research into more tolerable treatments for Crohn’s disease and to understand their mechanism of action.”

- Press Association

Crohn'sCrohn’s and Colitis UKEdinburghhealthInflammatory Bowel DiseaseUniversity of EdinburghUniversity of GlasgowTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Family pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placementFamily pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placement

Second person dies from Ebola in Congo citySecond person dies from Ebola in Congo city

Scientists produce cancer-fighting substance from common daisy-like flowerScientists produce cancer-fighting substance from common daisy-like flower

R Kelly judge orders lawyers not to talk about new evidenceR Kelly judge orders lawyers not to talk about new evidence


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »