NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 09:54 AM

Indonesia’s volatile Mount Merapi volcano has unleashed a river of lava that flowed 4,600ft down its slopes.

Merapi, on the island of Java, has entered an “effusive eruption phase”, said Kasbani, head of the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre.

Kasbani, who goes by a single name, said the volcanic material that spewed out late on Tuesday was the volcano’s longest lava flow since it began erupting in August.

He said the alert level has not been raised but people should stay out of a 1.8-mile danger zone around the crater.

Mount Merapi spews volcanic material (Slamet Riyadi/AP)

The 9,737ft mountain, located near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes.

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions because it straddles the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

JavaMerapiVolcano

Related Articles

7 things you only know if you’re ‘mess-blind’ like Susanna Reid

Danes erect fence on German border to stop swine fever

Ford sees global tariffs adding to an uncertain 2019

Achill Island beach disappears again after storms

More in this Section

Pop star: Scary moment I found migrant stowaways in my tour bus heading for UK

May faces latest Commons test as MPs bid to shape Brexit

Brexit votes: How crucial day for future of the UK could unfold

Apple working to fix iPhone glitch that allows ‘eavesdropping’


Lifestyle

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

GameTech: Evil returns and it is a good thing

Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »